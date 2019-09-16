‘Troublesome,’ Centre puts former J&K chief ministers at par with separatists

Three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been detained in J&K since August 5.

A note prepared by the Commisioner-cum-secretary to the government of J&K for submissions in Supreme Court put these government leaders at par with the separatist bodies in the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The central government has said the reason why the Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti were kept in house arrest was because they were in power long enough to ratchet up unrest after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status.

These leaders, the Centre claimed, would not hesitate to trigger disturbances, News18 reported.

The note read, “When the decisions were taken by the Constitutional authorities on 05.08.2019 with regard to article 370, it was clear that the persons who had been in power over long number of years in the State as well as the separatists, who’s very commanding position would be jeopardised, and they would not hesitate to attempt to ensure that the law and order situation deteriorates."

The note further explained that the government had to take the best possible steps in national interest for preventing any loss of life or property.

“This would otherwise have been inevitable, if the restrictions which have been placed had not been implemented,” the note read.

The Centre on Thursday detained former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister (CM) Farooq Abdullah under Public Safety Act (PSA), news agency ANI reported.