Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah may be detained for 2 years after charged with PSA

The 81-year-old patron of the National Conference has been under house arrest since August 5.

 Abdullah has been detained under the PSA, official sources said. The tougher law was slapped on Abdullah on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has now been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), which enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial, sources said on Monday.

The 81-year-old patron of the National Conference has been under house arrest since August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into Union territories.

Abdullah has been detained under the PSA, official sources said. The tougher law was slapped on Abdullah on Sunday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to a plea seeking that the former chief minister be produced before a court.

The petition was filed by Tamil Nadu's MDMK leader Vaiko, seeking Abdullah's release so he could attend an event in Chennai. Vaiko is said to be a close friend of Abdullah for four decades.

Abdullah's son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah and another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti are also under detention since August 5.

