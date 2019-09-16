Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:08 AM IST

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Article 370 move, Kashmir curbs today

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 7:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 7:38 am IST

In his plea, Vaiko has said that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a 'peaceful and democratic' annual conference.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President’s rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President's rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President’s rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer will be also hearing a bunch fresh petitions, including the one filed by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission to visit his family members and relatives.

Azad, who had tried to visit the state twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir but was sent back from the airport by the authorities, has sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference party led by Sajjad Lone has also challenged the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill.

Child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha have also filed a plea against the alleged illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of the state’s special status.

A plea of Rajya Sabha MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko is also listed for hearing, in which he has sought a direction to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to produce former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, allegedly under preventive detention following abrogation of Article 370, before the court.

In his plea, Vaiko has said that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a “peaceful and democratic” annual conference, being organised in Chennai on September 15, on the occasion of birthday of former Tamil Nadu chief minister C N Annadurai.

The plea of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury who had moved the apex court seeking permission to see his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami is also among the batch of petitions listed for hearing on Monday.

The top court had allowed him to pay a visit to Tarigami but with certain conditions and had granted him liberty to file a report on his return.

The plea of the editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin seeking removal of media restrictions imposed in the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 will also be taken up along with some other petitions.

