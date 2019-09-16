Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

India, All India

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 10:22 am IST

Officials said an army column was on ambush duty near LoC when two mortar shells exploded near them, causing injuries to a 'few personnel'.

Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday. (Photo: File)
 Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

A few Army personnel, part of an ambush party, were injured when two mortar shells exploded near them during the shelling on Sunday night, the officials said. "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote area of Mendhar sector around 2230 hours on Sunday. Indian army retaliated befittingly," a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials said an army column was on ambush duty near the LoC when two mortar shells exploded near them, causing injuries to a "few personnel". "The injured were immediately evacuated to military hospital and their condition is stated to be stable," they said.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, ceasefire, pakistan, loc
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make all endeavours to restore normalcy in Kashmir as soon as possible. (Photo: File)

SC directs Centre to ensure normalcy in J&K as soon as possible

The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home. (Photo: File)

SC allows CPI(M) leader Tarigami to go back to J&K

Kumar was was asked to appear before the agency at 10 am on Saturday after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case. (Photo: File | PTI)

CBI summons Kolkata ex-top cop Rajiv Kumar to appear at 2 pm today

The 23-year-old law student who has accused the BJP Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail was brought to a court under heavy security on Monday for her statement. (Photo: File)

Chinmayananad case: UP law student brought to court for statement amid tight security

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget about Apple AirPods; gorgeous vivo TWS Earphone is just around the corner

2

Stunning iPhone 11 concept video is way better than Apple iPhone 11

3

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

4

Top 5 WhatsApp features every user needs to know

5

Blockbuster OnePlus 7T Pro leak reveals awesome new features

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham