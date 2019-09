PM Modi said that Trump joining the community programme signifies the special friendship between India and USA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed thatr Trump will attend mega diaspora event--Howdy Modi!-- in Houston, Texas, on September 22. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Confirming the news that US President Donald Trump will share a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during mega diaspora event--Howdy Modi!-- in Houston, Texas, on September 22, Modi applauded the ''special gesture'' on Monday.

