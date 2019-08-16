Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 04:11 AM IST

Stand on Kashmir exposes China’s ‘double standards’

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Beijing also accused demonstrators in Hong Kong of being “radical forces” who have “ramped up violent crime” there.

Trucks and armoured personnel carriers are seen outside the Shenzhen Bay stadium in Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong in China’s southern Guangdong province, on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: In an ultimate irony, China — which is apparently pushing for the recent developments in India’s Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state to be discussed at the UN Security Council reportedly at the behest of its all-weather friend Pakistan — on Thursday told the world not to interfere in the current “chaotic” situation in Hong Kong which it regards as its “internal” matter.

Interestingly, while the situation in J&K is peaceful due to the large troop deployment to maintain law and order following India’s move to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution and bifurcate the J&K state into two Union territories, China has itself admitted that “Hong Kong is facing the most dangerous and gravest situation since its return (from Britain to China) 22 years ago” and that “the top priority is to stop violence, end the chaos and restore order”. Beijing also accused demonstrators in Hong Kong of being “radical forces” who have “ramped up violent crime” there.

In a speech delivered in Hong Kong on Thursday, Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry Xie Feng said, “To our great distress, however, some radical forces in Hong Kong have ramped up violent crime in recent months, which has gone beyond the limits of law, morality and humanity. To make things worse, some foreign forces have condoned and even colluded with them, seriously undermining law and order in the city. As the most recent example, some countries have grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s domestic affairs”.

The senior Chinese official added, “As Hong Kong is facing the most dangerous and gravest situation since its return 22 years ago, the top priority is to stop violence, end the chaos and restore order.

The Central government firmly supports the (HK Special Administrative System) SAR government led by Chief Executive Carrie Lam in governing according to law, firmly supports the HK police and judiciary in decisively enforcing the law and fairly administering justice, and firmly supports the majority of Hong Kong compatriots in their just cause of opposing violence, upholding the rule of law, and supporting the police.”

Mr Xie further said, “The essential problem in Hong Kong now is not about human rights, freedoms or democracy as some claim. It is, instead, about the attempt by certain violent extremists to coerce those who do not know the truth and ramp up violent crime on the pretext of opposing the amendments of the two ordinances related to fugitive transfer, seriously trampling upon law and order, threatening the security of the citizens, and damaging HK’s prosperity and stability. It is about the intention of the Opposition and violent extremists to overthrow the legitimate SAR government, challenge the Central government’s authority ...”.

He added, “Hong Kong is part of China, and its affairs are completely China’s domestic affairs. Any violent act to undermine the rule of law, damage the city’s prosperity and stability, and challenge ‘One Country, Two Systems’ will meet with severe legal punishment.”

Mr Xie also said, “As the most recent example, some countries have grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s domestic affairs, and even threatened to cancel economic and trade privileges of Hong Kong ... Politicians of certain Western countries, including Vice President, Foreign Minister, House Speaker, Congressmen and consular officers in Hong Kong, have frequently met with radical activists calling for so-called ‘Hong Kong independence’. They have told blatant lies, applauded violence as ‘a beautiful sight to behold’, made unfounded allegations against the Hong Kong police, groundlessly accused Beijing of ‘encroaching on Hong Kong people’s autonomy and freedom’, and even boasted that their diplomats ‘meet with opposition protesters, not just in Hong Kong or China’. Such remarks and actions have flagrantly defied the principle of non-intervention, and trampled upon international law and basic norms governing international relations.”

