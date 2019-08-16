J&K: Schools, educational institutions will reopen from August 19

Government offices and institutions were shut down as the state was under complete lockdown apprehending tensions and protests.

The government had imposed section 144 prohibiting an assembly of more than three persons at a particular place. (Photo: Habib Naqash)

Srinagar: All schools and educational institutions in Kashmir will reopen from August 19, sources in the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday.

Earlier, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik had directed the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and all government offices to resume normal functioning from today.

All schools in Jammu had reopened on Saturday, a day after the district magistrate had ordered the withdrawal of prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 CrPC.

"The order dated August 5 issued under section 144 CrPC, within Municipal Limits of Jammu district is hereby withdrawn," read the order issued by Sushma Chauhan, District Magistrate, Jammu on August 9.

Section 144 was imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: J&K govt offices to resume today, ease on restrictions to be mulled after namaaz

Home Ministry officials in Delhi said that a call on relaxing the clampdown on landline, mobile and internet connections will be taken by the respective district administrations.

Sources, however, said the communication blackout is likely to continue for a few more days, but landline connections could be made operational in a phased manner.

Earlier in the day, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve over the next few days.

The government said, "Day by day, the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir. Curbs are being lifted gradually."

Read: Situation in J&K will improve over next few days: Centre to SC

Amid lockdown in the Valley for more than 10 days, Centre’s response came to a petition that sought an immediate lifting of the restrictions on the media.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Najeer said, "We would like to give little time. We have read in a newspaper today that landline and broadband connections are being restored gradually. Therefore, we will take up the petition with other connected matters. We also got a call today from Chief Justice of J&K High Court."

"We will see when the matter can be listed for hearing. We will fix a date on the administrative side," the bench said.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi noted that there had been some change in the situation.