  India records 6,984 new Covid infections, 247 fresh fatalities
India records 6,984 new Covid infections, 247 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2021
Updated : Dec 15, 2021, 10:18 am IST

A decline of 1,431 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours

New Delhi: India logged 6,984 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 87,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,47,10,628.

 

The death toll climbed to 4,76,135 with 247 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 48 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 72 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.67 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 31 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,46,931, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 134.61 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 247 new fatalities include 174 from Kerala and 24 from Maharashtra.

Of the 174 deaths in Kerala, 28 were recorded over the last few days and 146 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala state government release said on Tuesday.

A total of 4,76,135 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,288 from Maharashtra, 43,344 from Kerala, 38,275 from Karnataka, 36,633 from Tamil Nadu, 25,100 from Delhi, 22,914 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,620 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

 

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

