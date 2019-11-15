Friday, Nov 15, 2019 | Last Update : 05:48 AM IST

India, All India

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro to be chief guest for Republic Day

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Nov 15, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2019, 4:42 am IST

PM welcomed the decision of President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens, says MEA.

PM Narendra Modi with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (from left), Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during the Brics summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo: AP)
 PM Narendra Modi with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (from left), Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during the Brics summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January. The Brazilian President accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation which was extended during their bilateral meeting in Brasilia on Wednesday afternoon. Mr Modi is in Brazil for the Brics summit. After another bilateral meeting between Mr Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin there, it was also officially confirmed that Mr Modi will visit Russia in May next year to participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations marking the victory of Russia (then the Soviet Union) and the Allies over Nazi Germany in 1945 in the Second World War.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jair Messias Bolsonaro, Presi-dent of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on the sidelines of the 11th Brics summit at Brasilia. Prime Minister Modi invited the President of Brazil to be the chief guest at Republic Day 2020. The Brazilian President has accepted the invitation with pleasure.”

“Both leaders agreed that on this occasion the two countries can comprehensively enhance our strategic partnership. PM Modi said that he looked forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels. The President of Brazil expressed his readiness and informed PM that a large business delegation will accompany him to India. They also discussed other areas of cooperation, including space and defence sectors. PM welcomed the decision of President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens,” the MEA added.

On the bilateral meet between Mr Modi and Russian President Putin, the MEA said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of 11th Brics summit at Brasilia on 13 November... President Putin reiterated the invitation to PM to visit Moscow to participate in the Victory Day celebrations next year, which PM gladly accepted.”

The MEA said: “During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral relationship since PM’s visit to Vladivostok. ... The two leaders noted with satisfaction that the $25 billion target of bilateral trade by 2025 has already been achieved. The two leaders decided that the first Bilateral Regional Forum at the level of Russian provinces and Indian states be held next year to dismantle the barriers of trade at the regional level.”

New Delhi added: “The two leaders noted the stability and progress made in imports of oil and natural gas. President Putin highlighted the potential of the Arctic region in natural gas and invited India to invest in the region. The two leaders also reviewed the progess made in the field of Infrastructure, particularly the railways, in context of raising the speed of the Nagpur-Secunderabad sector railway line. The leaders also noted with satisfaction the cooperation in the defence sector and in the field of civil nuclear energy. They welcomed the prospects of cooperation in civil nuclear energy in third countries. The two leaders also noted that both sides shared common position on international issues and agreed to continue close consultations in the future.”

Tags: republic day, narendra modi, jair messias bolsonaro

Latest From India

The Congress had used Modi government’s purchase of 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation for the IAF at a cost of `59,000 crore as one of the major issues in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Rafale ruling sparks verbal duel

People throng the miracle tree in Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

MP ‘miracle tree’ out of bounds for its ‘devotees’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: Twitter/ Narendra Modi)

PM Modi, Xi discuss trade, border issues in Brazil

After landing at Hyderabad, mud deposit was observed on left main landing gear, indicating that aircraft has rolled on to soft ground/ unpaved surface.

DGCA grounds GoAir staff after plane strays to grass

MOST POPULAR

1

With tilak and bricks, 1st-timers reach Ayodhya as temple workshop becomes 'tourist attraction'

2

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

3

Top 5 gaming phones that will seriously up your game

4

Forget Galaxy Note 10; this is the flagship you need to purchase

5

Groundbreaking app puts you in the pilot seat of world’s best spacecrafts

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham