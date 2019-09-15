Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

India, All India

Mumbai woman gives birth baby inside board local train

ANI
Published : Sep 15, 2019, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2019, 9:53 am IST

This is 9th time doctors of Railway's One Rupee Clinic has performed or assisted in a successful delivery.

A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby on board a local train in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby on board a local train in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai: A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby on board a local train in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said.

The woman was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane station when she began experiencing pain in her abdomen.

She went into labour and delivered a baby boy while the train was moving towards Thane railway station.

The woman was later brought to Railway's One Rupee Clinic at Thane railway station for emergency treatment, where both mother and baby were attended by on-duty doctor. They were later shifted to a government hospital.

This is 9th time doctors of Railway's One Rupee Clinic has performed or assisted in a successful delivery.

Tags: mumbai, local, trains, birth
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres. (Photo: ANI)

Forest officer creates garden using plastic bottles, rubber tyres in Bengal

Taking an aim at the Central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said there was a state of

Mamata Banerjee slams Modi govt, claims country facing super emergency

Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor S K Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student. (Photo: ANI)

BHU students protest against reinstatement of professor accused of molesting girl

On August 10, Sonia Gandhi was back at the helm of the party months after Congress faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: Representational)

Loyalty: Sonia Gandhi sets new criteria for Congress reshuffle

MOST POPULAR

1

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

2

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

3

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

4

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

5

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham