Monday, Aug 15, 2022 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

  India   All India  15 Aug 2022  LoC check strict but ultras seep in: Army
India, All India

LoC check strict but ultras seep in: Army

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 15, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2022, 1:18 am IST

In Srinagar, J&K’s DGP said the situation in the Union Territory is much better than before as the graph of militancy continues to come down

J&K’s DGP has said that the counter-infiltration grid was made stronger which has resulted in almost zero infiltration along the borders, but Pakistan’s “conspiracies” have not stopped yet. (AFP)
  J&K’s DGP has said that the counter-infiltration grid was made stronger which has resulted in almost zero infiltration along the borders, but Pakistan’s “conspiracies” have not stopped yet. (AFP)

SRINAGAR: A senior Indian Army commander said a strong counter-infiltration grid existed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir , but it was not possible to stop infiltration completely.
Meanwhile, J&K’s DGP has said that the counter-infiltration grid was made stronger which has resulted in almost zero infiltration along the borders, but Pakistan’s “conspiracies” have not stopped
yet.

“Small, young boys, who are not yet mature enough to differentiate between right and wrong are being radicalised one way or the other and are involved in the new form of hybrid terrorism,” he said.

Northern Army commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, while speaking to reporters in Keran area in frontier Kupwara district said, “The security grid has been strengthened further to stop cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorists to supplement the efforts aimed at bringing about lasting peace in J&K and make it prosperous. But infiltration along the J&K’s border can’t be stopped completely.”
He said, “As I said that a 100 per cent stoppage of infiltration can’t happen but if a terrorist or group of terrorists succeed in sneaking in anywhere, they are quickly tracked and then eliminated. That’s becoming possible because a multi-layered security grid is in place”.
Lt. Gen. Dwivedi said that because of the renewal of the ceasefire along the borders with Pakistan in February last year an atmosphere of law and order has been established in the border areas while as common people have been relieved greatly. He said that there has been an effort by the Indian Army to see the truce agreement lasts forever.

He asserted, “Pakistan has now realized that violating the ceasefire agreement will not benefit it at all that's why they are maintaining it".
Asked about promotion of tourism in the areas falling close to the LoC, the Army commander said, "We have to give these areas a bloom and progress because these are rich in natural beauty and have much tourism potential.” He added, “We will bring areas like Karen on the tourism map so that people will come here from far and wide.”

In Srinagar, J&K’s DGP said the situation in the Union Territory is much better than before as the graph of militancy continues to come down. He, however, also said that terror launchpads across the LoC were intact and there was a huge pressure to push militants into the Valley.

“The situation in J&K is much better. The atmosphere is much better than before and I want to give its credit to the people and express my gratitude to them as they have helped the security forces and the administration with a great understanding,” he said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here on Sunday.

He said, “Today, children are going to their schools without any fear, employees are attending their duties without any fear, the traders are doing their businesses without any fear. Daily life is going on normally”. He added, “There is no obstruction in any way today and everyone, people, security forces, are working together for that. So, the security situation is much better and we will make it more comfortable.”

He also said that the counter-infiltration grid has been made stronger which has resulted in almost zero infiltration along the borders. He said, “There were attempts, and they succeeded in a few, but in total, the situation along the borders is much better than before and there is a much better control”.

The DGP added, “Now, since it has become difficult to come via the ground, they are using drones to transport weapons as the neighbour continues its sinister designs.” He said that the drone activity in the border area has become a challenge for the security forces “but we are fighting it very well”.

He reiterated that many modules involved in it were busted in the last two years and most of the weapons and narcotics dropped in J&K by drones were seized. “We will take stronger action on it and will overcome this challenge too”, Singh said.

Tags: line of control (loc), lieutenant general upendra dwivedi, counter-infiltration grid

Latest From India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Modi to address nation, will pay tribute to heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

'Overjoyed' by response to Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi

Indian students, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrive at the IGI airport, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Exploring best for medicos back from Ukraine: MEA

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham