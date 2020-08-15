Saturday, Aug 15, 2020 | Last Update : 06:40 PM IST

144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,527,994

61,252

Recovered

1,809,702

54,974

Deaths

49,161

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3262452670155514 Andhra Pradesh2730851807032475 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1506521351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  India   All India  15 Aug 2020  Security forces enjoying good synergy, hopeful of maintaining peace in J-K: CRPF
India, All India

Security forces enjoying good synergy, hopeful of maintaining peace in J-K: CRPF

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2020, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2020, 5:22 pm IST

The CRPF also said that they are getting good results in the anti-militancy operations

Srinagar: Artists wearing face masks perform during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI)
 Srinagar: Artists wearing face masks perform during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI)

Jammu: Special Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir zone, Zulfiquar Hassan on Saturday said all the security agencies are enjoying good synergy and are hopeful of maintaining peace in the Union Territory.

He also said that they are getting good results in the anti-militancy operations, while security has been further strengthened for the safety of the panchs and sarpanchs in view of the recent attacks on them.

 

"The CRPF is deployed in large numbers in Jammu and Kashmir and over 1,000 personnel have sacrificed their lives (in counter-insurgency operations) over the years," he said.

"The force is performing well and all the security agencies, including police, Army and CRPF, are enjoying good synergy among themselves," Hassan told reporters on the sidelines of a function to mark the 74th Independence Day here.

He said the synergy among the forces is getting good results in the anti-militancy operations and "we are expecting peace to continue to prevail in Kashmir".

Asked about the recent spurt in the attacks on Panchayati Raj Institution members and the BJP workers, the special DG said several measures have been taken to strengthen the security of the vulnerable persons.

 

"The CRPF is also involved in it," he said without elaborating further.

The CRPF celebrated the 74th Independence Day with full zeal and fervour, and paid homage to the freedom fighters who fought and gave up their lives for the independence and also to those who sacrificed their lives to maintain rule of law, public order and internal security.

"All the establishments and institutions of CRPF based in Jammu celebrated Independence Day with full vigor and enthusiasm while maintaining social distancing norms due to the COVID19 pandemic. Tricolor was unfurled at all the camps located in different parts of the region," a CRPF spokesman said.

 

The main programme was organised at Group Centre CRPF Bantalab, where the special director general unfurled the tricolor and appealed to the personnel to keep up the flag of nation high.

Hassan also asked them to perform different types of duties with the same dedication and commitment, and maintain the tradition of the CRPF.

He also praised the work of COVID-19 warriors viz CRPF doctors, para-medical staff and CRPF troops who have played a significant role during the outbreak of COVID-19.

He also congratulated CRPF personnel who were awarded with medals and decorations on this occasion.

The CRPF has been given 55 Police medals for Gallantry (PMG), including four PMG posthumously, four President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 59 Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

 

Tags: central reserve police force (crpf), crpf, jammu and kashmir coronavirus, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health condition; former president on ventilator support

Territorial fight between the two tigers in the area last week had led to death of one and injury to another person.

Elephant kills local forest officer in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve

Representational image.

US Embassy, Consulates to process visa applications of Indian students from August 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP)

India reiterates support to Palestinian cause

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham