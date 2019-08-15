Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:35 PM IST

India, All India

In next 5 years, hope world recognises positive decisions he made: PM’s sister Shaikh

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 10:52 am IST

The Pakistan-origin woman married to an Indian, Shaikh has been tying rakhi to Prime Minister Modi every year for more than two decades now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday.

The Pakistan-origin woman married to an Indian, Shaikh has been tying rakhi to Prime Minister Modi every year for more than two decades now.

“I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I’m happy,” Shaikh said, according to news agency ANI.

“I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognises the positive decisions he made. I pray for his good health,” she said.

According to reports, Shaikh met PM Modi when he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker during one of her visits to Delhi with her husband, who is a painter. She came to India from Pakistan after her marriage and has been living in Ahmedabad, Gujarat since then.

Read | One nation, one Constitution spirit has become a reality: PM in I-Day speech

Raksha Bandhan is being observed on the same day as Independence Day this year.

Tags: prime minister, narendra modi, rakhi, independence day, qamar mohsin shaikh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday announced trifurcating the large Vellore district into three and asserted his government's commitment to the two-language formula. (Photo: File)

TN CM announces trifurcation of Vellore district; govt commits for 2-language formula

'On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC,'Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)

Free rides for women in DTC buses from October 29: Arvind Kejriwal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said his government will bring a law to reserve 70 per cent jobs in industrial units for people from the state. (Photo: File)

Madhya Pradesh govt to enact law to reserve 70 pc jobs for locals: Kamal Nath

He said the event would underline the bond between man and cows and also create awareness against cow slaughter. (Photo: Facebook)

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

MOST POPULAR

1

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

2

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

3

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 Pro details surface; can’t wait for brand new colour

4

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

5

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham