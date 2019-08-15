Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:05 AM IST

India, All India

Scrapping Article 370 fulfills Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream: PM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 7:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 8:06 am IST

More details are awaited.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: In his sixth consecutive address since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on India’s 73rd Independence Day.  He said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government took key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. Abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, law to ban the practice of instant triple talaq were some of the key decisions taken by his government soon after assuming power for the second term, he said.

"Within two weeks of assuming power, we have dedicated ourselves in fulfilling the aspirations of people on all fronts," he said.

Tags: 73rd independence day, narendra modi, independence day
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A dancer on his own creative journey, away from established dance norms, Astad Deboo understandably ploughs a lone furrow.

Understanding dancer Astad Deboo: The lonely crusader, still an enigma

Abhinandan Varthaman (Photo: PTI)

Abhinandan Varthaman to get Vir Chakra

Union home minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah to kick off BJP’s Haryana poll campaign

It is now learnt it also wanted to divert a greater part of over 40,000 security personnel requisitioned for the yatra to parts of the Valley for performing law and order duties in anticipation of possible uprising. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Amarnath Yatra to end quietly today

MOST POPULAR

1

Biometric data of over 1 million people exposed in major breach of banks

2

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

3

Reasons why the 16-inch MacBook Pro may be a huge disappointment

4

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

5

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham