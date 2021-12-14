J-K: Seven new fossil sites discovered in South Kashmir

Experts believe that the site, rich in fossil biodiversity, has fossil samples that could be as old as 488 to 354 million yrs

Anantnag: Several months after a fossil site was discovered in the Aharbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, around seven new fossil sites have been discovered in South Kashmir.

As per the lecturers involved in the excavation, Rouf Hamzah and Manzoor Javaid, the discovery of the fossil site in Aharbal in August this year led to the spate of the discoveries of fossils in the south of Kashmir.

Hamzah, a Kashmiri lecturer, said, "We started finding fossils from Aharbal. Today, we have exposed some new sites in south Kashmir, particularly in the Kulgam and Anantnag districts."

In the Anantnag district, these fossil sites were discovered near Mughal Achabal and its adjoining areas. Some staff members of Government Higher Secondary Dethu were also accompanying the team during the survey.

"The site, located near a Government Higher Secondary School, Dethu in Anantnag, has fossils of various Paleozoic organisms like Brachiopods, Stromatoporoids, Stromatolites, Bivalves, Glossopteris, extensive Piddock rock borings, petrified wood, ichnofossils of various types and stones with mud crack impressions," said Hamzah.

Mohammed Yusuf Ganie, a Kashmiri lecturer, added, "We started looking for fossils, and the first site that we found has been visited and inspected and appreciated by many. We have disclosed almost seven such sites today."

Experts believe that the site, rich in fossil biodiversity, has fossil samples that could be as old as 488 to 354 million years. However, the exact date can be ascertained only after radiocarbon dating.

Manzoor Javaid, State Nodal Officer at School Herbal Garden Scheme Jammu and Kashmir, said, "We have visited several interesting sites and have witnessed the marvel of very old fossils."