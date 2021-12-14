Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

  India   All India  14 Dec 2021  J-K: Seven new fossil sites discovered in South Kashmir
India, All India

J-K: Seven new fossil sites discovered in South Kashmir

ANI
Published : Dec 14, 2021, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2021, 12:57 pm IST

Experts believe that the site, rich in fossil biodiversity, has fossil samples that could be as old as 488 to 354 million yrs

As per the lecturers involved in the excavation, Rouf Hamzah and Manzoor Javaid, the discovery of the fossil site in Aharbal in August this year led to the spate of the discoveries of fossils in the south of Kashmir. (ANI Photo)
 As per the lecturers involved in the excavation, Rouf Hamzah and Manzoor Javaid, the discovery of the fossil site in Aharbal in August this year led to the spate of the discoveries of fossils in the south of Kashmir. (ANI Photo)

Anantnag: Several months after a fossil site was discovered in the Aharbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, around seven new fossil sites have been discovered in South Kashmir.

As per the lecturers involved in the excavation, Rouf Hamzah and Manzoor Javaid, the discovery of the fossil site in Aharbal in August this year led to the spate of the discoveries of fossils in the south of Kashmir.

 

Hamzah, a Kashmiri lecturer, said, "We started finding fossils from Aharbal. Today, we have exposed some new sites in south Kashmir, particularly in the Kulgam and Anantnag districts."
In the Anantnag district, these fossil sites were discovered near Mughal Achabal and its adjoining areas. Some staff members of Government Higher Secondary Dethu were also accompanying the team during the survey.

"The site, located near a Government Higher Secondary School, Dethu in Anantnag, has fossils of various Paleozoic organisms like Brachiopods, Stromatoporoids, Stromatolites, Bivalves, Glossopteris, extensive Piddock rock borings, petrified wood, ichnofossils of various types and stones with mud crack impressions," said Hamzah.

 

Mohammed Yusuf Ganie, a Kashmiri lecturer, added, "We started looking for fossils, and the first site that we found has been visited and inspected and appreciated by many. We have disclosed almost seven such sites today."

Experts believe that the site, rich in fossil biodiversity, has fossil samples that could be as old as 488 to 354 million years. However, the exact date can be ascertained only after radiocarbon dating.

Manzoor Javaid, State Nodal Officer at School Herbal Garden Scheme Jammu and Kashmir, said, "We have visited several interesting sites and have witnessed the marvel of very old fossils."

Tags: jammu and kashmir, fossil
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

NTAGI analyzes data of Covid infections in India to decide on booster dose

Apart from the Novavax vaccine that it has already exported to countries such as Indonesia, SII also makes the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Sputnik shots. (Representational image: AP)

Serum Institute plans to launch Novavax shot for children in six months

The board also announced setting up of an expert committee to strengthen and review its question paper setting process. (Photo: PTI)

Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

So far, 74 travellers have been sent from the airport to the hospital, where a special ward has been set up for isolating and treating suspected cases of Omicron. (PTI Photo)

4 more Omicron cases detected in Delhi: City health minister

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham