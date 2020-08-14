2 cops martyred, 1 injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Nowgam

The incident took place after terrorists started firing indiscriminately upon the police party on the outskirts of Srinagar city

Two police personnel were killed and one other suffered injuries in the attack by terrorists near Nowgam bypass. (PTI Photo)

Nowgam: Two police personnel were killed and one other suffered injuries in the attack by terrorists near Nowgam bypass on Friday ahead of the Independence Day.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces busted three hideouts of terrorists in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district during a raid conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Battalion of CRPF.