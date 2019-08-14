Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:25 PM IST

India, All India

#BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay trend on Pak's Independence Day

ANI
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 1:52 pm IST

Balochistan, the most volatile province in the southwestern borders of Pakistan has been struggling since 1948 against Pakistani occupation.

Rattled by New Delhi's historic move, Islamabad had also condemned it as an "illegal aggression" and called on the international community, including the United Nations, the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to interfere in the matter. (Photo: File)
 Rattled by New Delhi's historic move, Islamabad had also condemned it as an "illegal aggression" and called on the international community, including the United Nations, the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to interfere in the matter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Pakistan was left red-faced after Balochistan, a province located on its southwestern borders, called for its freedom as the country observed 73rd Independence Day on Wednesday.

The cash-strapped nation is observing August 14 as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', in a protest against India's decision to abrogate Article 370 that accorded Jammu and Kashmir with special status, and passing a bill, which bifurcated the region into two Union Territories.

Rattled by New Delhi's historic move, Islamabad had also condemned it as an "illegal aggression" and called on the international community, including the United Nations, the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to interfere in the matter. However, reiterating its stand over the Kashmir issue, India has consistently refuted any third party interference calling it to be its "internal matter" and resolve all difference "bilaterally".

However, despite Pakistan's outcry over the recent development in Kashmir, #BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay started trending on Twitter with more than 100,000 tweets and 54,000 tweets respectively.

Balochistan, the most volatile province in the southwestern borders of Pakistan has been struggling since 1948 against Pakistani occupation. The Baloch people say that they got independence from the British on August 11, 1947.

The province, rich in natural gas fields, has also accused China of plundering their economic wealth especially after the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

At a time when Islamabad has been urging the UN Security Council to take action over the plight of Kashmiris in the wake of changing status of Jammu and Kashmir, it is worth mentioning that the human rights violations in Balochistan have already drawn concerns of the international community and other human rights watchdogs.

Tags: pakistan, independence day, india, balochistan, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘Hard data every single day is driving home the gravity of the economic crisis which engulfs all sectors. The writing is on the wall and those responsible for managing the economy are missing or distracting from the real issue,’ he further tweeted. (Photo: PTI | File)

Sitaram Yechury's ‘fun and frolic in Corbett’ jibe after PM's appearance on TV show

Mayawati further demanded reconstruction of the temple jointly by both the governments using money from their own coffers. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati condemns demolition of Delhi's Sant Ravidas Temple

The barrage is receiving 4.5 lakh cusecs from the Pulichintala project and 70 gates of the barrage have been lifted for six feet height to release 4.5 lakh cusecs of water into the sea. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 70 crest gates of Prakasam barrage lifted

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot to investigate and an FIR has also been registered. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 3 children die due to electrocution in Prakasam

MOST POPULAR

1

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

2

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

3

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

4

Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthanam

5

OnePlus fans! There’s a new flagship TV in the town

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham