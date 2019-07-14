Sunday, Jul 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

‘Sports future of my son looks bleak’: U'khand BJP MLA after gun licence revoked

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 14, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2019, 12:37 pm IST

Suspended from party for an indefinite period after video came out, the MLA also got notice from the party why he should not be expelled.

Under the notice, Champion has been asked to reply within 15 days as to why the licences of all the three weapons should not be cancelled, he added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Dehradun: Three arms license of Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, who was seen dancing with two pistols in a viral video, has been suspended, officials said on Saturday.

After the video came out, the BJP MLA has also got a notice from the party why he should not be expelled.

“After getting reports from the Haridwar police, I have suspended three licences of (Kunwar Pranav Singh) Champion,” District Magistrate Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary said.

Under the notice, Champion has been asked to reply within 15 days as to why the licences of all the three weapons should not be cancelled, he added.

Champion has criticised the move saying his son, who is a shooter, used to practice with these weapons. “With this decision, the sports future of my son looks bleak,” he told his supporters.

State BJP President Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday had served notice seeking Champion explain why he should not be expelled as the opposition launched scathing attack on the ruling party on the issue.

Dancing to the tune of “Gup Chup” song from Bollywood blockbuster “Karan Arjun”, Champion is seen holding a pistol in his mouth and a carbine in one hand while there is another pistol in the other hand. Holding a glass of whiskey, he is even seen allegedly abusing Uttarakhand.

After remaining in controversies for a long time, Champion had been suspended for three months by the ruling BJP last month.

