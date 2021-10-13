Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

India logs 15,823 fresh Covid cases, 226 new deaths

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2021, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2021, 9:49 am IST

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days

 A boy wearing mask as a precaution against the coronavirus pedals his bicycle past a parked auto rickshaw as a man fixes his fishing net in Kochi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India recorded 15,823 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,01,743 on Wednesday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.06 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 4,51,189 with 226 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,07,653 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.06 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 7,247 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 13,25,399 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the number of cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,63,63,442.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33342901, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

 

Over 96.43 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

