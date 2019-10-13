Sunday, Oct 13, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

India, All India

'Not just a piece of land': PM Modi on Kashmir, Ladakh

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2019, 2:03 pm IST

The opposition seems to be speaking on lines of the neighbouring country on Article 370, he said.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, PM Modi said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, PM Modi said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File | ANI)

Jalgaon: Hitting out at the opposition parties for objecting to the government's decision of abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were not just a piece of land, but "crown of India".

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, he said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was "unfortunate".

The opposition seems to be speaking on lines of the neighbouring country on Article 370, he said. "I challenge the opposition to declare in their manifesto that they will bring back Article 370...Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are not just a piece of land for us, but crown of India," he said.

Modi said today, every world power is listening to India's voice. "The josh of new India is not due to Modi, but your one vote," he told the gathering.

The prime minister said he has come to Maharashtra to seek people's support for re-electing Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister for a second term.

Tags: pm modi, article 370, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Maharashtra, Jalgaon

Latest From India

Addressing an election rally at Sakoli, the Prime Minister said the work is being done with a larger vision for farmers. (Photo: ANI)

Government to spend Rs 25 lakh crore on rural development: PM Modi

'I would like to make a suggestion to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. If you are serious enough to fight against terror, we are ready to assist you. If you want our Army, then we will send them there for your help,' Rajnath said. (Photo: ANI)

If you want to tackle terror in Pak, we'll send our armymen there: Rajnath

Addressing an election rally for the upcoming by-polls in the state, Khan said: 'I am being called a criminal because I'm your lawyer. I was framed because I fought for the general public and the general good. On the Triple Talaq and Ayodhya Ram mandir issue I had said that everyone should wait for the court's decisions. I said nothing more, and yet I am being punished.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Azam Khan gets emotional, says lost 22 kg weight in his political journey

'Whenever a country in the world was confused and diverted from the right path, it came to India in search of the truth. When the Jews were being chased away, India is the only country that gave them shelter. The Parsis are also able to safely practise their religion here,' Mohan Bhagwat said (Photo: ANI)

'Muslims in India are happiest,' says RSS supremo

MOST POPULAR

1

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

2

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

3

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

4

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

5

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham