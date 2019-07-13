'Ready for no-confidence motion': Yeddyurappa after K'taka CM seeks trust vote

This statement came a day after Kumaraswamy made a surprise announcement in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote.

'We will wait until Monday, when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that the opposition is ready for a no-confidence motion.

This statement came a day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy made a surprise announcement in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote.

"We have no objection to a no-confidence motion. We will wait until Monday, when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion," Yeddyurappa was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders began back-channel negotiations to persuade the disgruntled MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly.

Congress trouble shooter DK Shivakumar on Saturday met MTB Nagaraj in order to pacify him.

Nagaraj, one of the 16 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs who resigned from the Assembly, said senior Congress leaders met him and asked him to withdraw his resignation.