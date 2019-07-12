Not here to stick to power: Kumaraswamy in K'taka Assembly, seeks trust vote

'After all these developments, I am seeking your permission and time to prove the majority in this session,' he added.

He asked Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to fix the time for it. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Addressing Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was ready for everything. He said, “I am not here to stick to power.”

“After all these developments, I am seeking your permission and time to prove the majority in this session,” he added.

Read | Cong-JD(S) going strong: Kumaraswamy as K’taka Assembly meets today

He asked Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to fix the time for it.

Kumaraswamy made the plea seeking the trust vote in the Assembly, which met here amid a flurry of political developments that have pushed his already wobbly government on the brink of collapse.

A total of 16 MLAs including 13 from the Congress, have resigned even as two independents, who were made Ministers recently, have withdrawn support to the 13-month old Congress-JD(S) coalition government