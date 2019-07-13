'Feeling safe now,' says UP BJP leader's daughter who was threatened over marriage

Sakshi said she was feeling safe after the police promised them protection after the media’s intervention.

New Delhi: On Friday, the daughter of UP BJP lawmaker, who had posted a video claiming that she was in danger from her father for marrying a Dalit, said she was feeling safe after the police promised them protection after the media’s intervention.

According to NDTV report, Sakhi Misra said, “I am feeling safe now. When we first met the SSP (police chief) sir, he didn't give a proper response. But after we approached the media, he has now promised to provide us protection. We are not scared now, we are feeling safe.”

Sakshi is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, a legislator from Bareilly. She married Ajitesh Kumar, a 29-year-old businessman, last Thursday at a temple in Prayagraj.

After her video went viral, Rajesh claimed that he had objected to his daughter's marriage not because of caste but because of the age difference and her husband's low income.

Misra, however, refuted her father's claims.

"I have lived in that house and I know they believe in the caste system. I am sure if I had told them that I wanted to marry a man from my own caste, they would not have approved of the relationship even then," she added.

In the video, Sakshi had claimed that her father had sent goons after her.