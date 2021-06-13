Sunday, Jun 13, 2021 | Last Update : 08:29 PM IST

  India   All India  13 Jun 2021  No clarity on vaccine procurement, say private hospitals; seek proper guidelines
India, All India

No clarity on vaccine procurement, say private hospitals; seek proper guidelines

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2021, 5:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2021, 5:13 pm IST

The hospitals have sought a proper mechanism and a single-window system to be put in place

A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, June 2, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)
 A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, June 2, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)

New Delhi: Several private hospitals across the country said they have no clarity on procuring COVID-19 vaccines under the new policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that it has led to the vaccination being put on hold at their centres.

The hospitals have sought a proper mechanism and a single-window system to be put in place for procurement of vaccine doses. They also claimed that they had approached the vaccine manufacturers -- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) -- and also state governments, but to no avail.

 

Meanwhile, in a recent communication to the Union health ministry, Prakash Kumar Singh, director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, is learnt to have written, As per your direction, we are not accepting any further orders/payment from any private hospital in the country. We await your further direction with regard to roadmap for future supplies to private hospitals.

Elaborating the problems faced by private hospitals, S C L Gupta, medical director, Batra Hospital said, "The problem is that there is no clarity on how we will be procuring the vaccines. When we ask the state government officials, they say wait till June 21 stating that the policy is not yet clear.

 

The central government also has asked us to wait. We have approached the companies too, but they are also not clear on the methodology of procurement, he said.

In the whole process, Gupta said, vaccination of people is getting delayed.

"With fear of a possible third wave hitting India, we want to vaccinate as many people as possible. Also several people and many of our healthcare workers who have taken the first dose are waiting for their second dose," he said.

P K Bhardwaj, Chief Executive Director and Head of Department of Surgery, Saroj Hospital also said that nothing has been clearly spelt about procurement by private hospitals and how much vaccines will be given to each private hospital.

 

The vaccinations at most of the private hospitals are on hold and the public, especially those patients who need to get the second doses, are at the receiving end.

"The government should soon come out with transparent and clear guidelines so as to avoid any further delay in this crucial exercise of inoculating people against the deadly virus," Bhardwaj, who is also secretary of the Delhi Voluntary Hospital Forum, said.

Sarvesh Saran Joshi, president, Rajasthan Doctors' Association and also managing director of Shekhawati Hospital, Jaipur said, "We have spoken to manufacturers of both Covishield and Covaxin and they said the government has asked them not to supply the vaccines directly to private hospitals. So, the majority of medium to small hospitals are suffering the most."

 

Jitendra Saraf, director, Sita Memorial Multispeciality Dental Clinic, Raipur said when he approached the state government officials, they said they are yet to receive proper guidelines on how private hospitals would be procuring the jabs.

"We have been writing to both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute, but there is no response from them," Saraf, also a member of the Indian Dental Association, said.

Some of the private hospitals also flagged the service charge for vaccination being capped at Rs 150, saying it may not be feasible for them to to organise sessions outside their own centres at that rate.

"At a service charge of Rs 150, we can provide vaccination only at our centre. We had started to go to RWAs and private sector companies, but now organising such sessions at this rate will not be possible. Capping the price at Rs 150 will also impact the entire vaccination drive. So a mechanism needs to be worked for this too, Gupta said.

 

Organising outside camps requires additional resources and manpower, and holding such sessions at Rs 150 is not feasible, another private hospital said.

Under the revised guidelines which will come into effect from June 21, the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the COVID-19 vaccines being produced by manufacturers.

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to also provide jabs directly to private hospitals which would be restricted to 25 per cent of their monthly production.

According to the guidelines, states/UTs will aggregate the demand of private hospitals keeping in view equitable distribution between large and small private hospitals and regional balance.

 

Based on this aggregated demand, the central government will facilitate supply of vaccines to private hospitals and their payment through the National Health Authority's electronic platform.

Tags: covid vaccine, covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

People offering prayers to

Indian village prays to ‘goddess corona’ to rid them of the virus

Rajkumar Haryani, 38, poses for photographs after getting a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh mark

The Defence ministry mentioned in a statement on Saturday that defence minister Rajnath Singh “has approved the policy on archiving, declassification and compilation/publication of war/operations histories by the ministry of defence” under which “each organisation under the ministry of defence such as Services, Integrated Defence Staff, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, will transfer the records, including war diaries, letters of proceedings & operational record books, etc., to the History Division. — PTI

War histories to be declassified in 5 years

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference after chairing the 44th GST Council meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo:PTI)

GST slashed on COVID-19, black fungus medicines; 5% tax retained on vaccines

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham