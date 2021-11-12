Friday, Nov 12, 2021 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

India records 12,516 fresh Covid cases, active cases lowest in 267 days

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2021, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2021, 10:00 am IST

 A medic shows a vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during its launch in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: India logged 12,516 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,14,186, while the active cases declined to 1,37,416, the lowest in 267 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,62,690 with 501 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 138 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

