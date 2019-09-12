Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

India, All India

'I'm the victim,' says Congress MLA, accused of abusing Air India's woman staff

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 11:05 am IST

'The victim is being made the accused. The Air India staff misbehaved with me,' Congress MLA said.

The state-run airline said it will initiate further action once the findings of the probe are known, even as the ruling party MLA, Vinod Chandrakar, denied the charges of misconduct and claimed that in fact it was he who was the victim in the entire episode. (Photo: Twitter)
 The state-run airline said it will initiate further action once the findings of the probe are known, even as the ruling party MLA, Vinod Chandrakar, denied the charges of misconduct and claimed that in fact it was he who was the victim in the entire episode. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Air India said on Wednesday that it has taken the incident of a Chhattisgarh Congress lawmaker allegedly misbehaving with a female staff at Raipur Airport "seriously" and has ordered a detailed investigation.

The state-run airline said it will initiate further action once the findings of the probe are known, even as the ruling party MLA, Vinod Chandrakar, denied the charges of misconduct and claimed that in fact it was he who was the victim in the entire episode.

According to a report by news agency Press Trust of India, Chandrakar, the Congress MLA from Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh, allegedly started "shouting" and "abusing" the female employee, working with Air India's regional subsidiary Alliance Air, at the Raipur Airport on the evening of September 7, after he arrived late for a flight and subsequently missed it.

Read | Angered over missed flight, Congress MLA misbehaves with Air India staff

"The matter has come to our notice. The Air India management has taken it seriously and ordered a detailed enquiry. After the enquiry report (is received), further action will be taken up," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement.

Chandrakar was scheduled to travel to Ranchi from Raipur by Alliance Air flight 91-728, but was denied boarding by the female staffer as he arrived late at the airport, said a source, according to news agency PTI.

"After departure of the flight, the passenger (the MLA) came to the check-in area and started shouting at the top of his voice...He used abusive language and even hurled abuses on the female staff in public. He started saying he is a Congress MLA", the source told news agency Press Trust of India.

"The MLA then spoke to the airport manager from her mobile and even refused to give it back to her," the source told PTI.

"The female staff was later escorted by the CISF and another staff through the back gate, following which she had to walk about 2 kilometres in the night," the source told PTI.

However, the Congress MLA vehemently denied the allegations and challenged Air India to prove them. "I am the complainant in this incident. It is being wrongly presented," the MLA said, as reported by Press Trust of India.

"The victim is being made the accused. The Air India staff misbehaved with me and now they are trying to save their skin by making me an accused," he told PTI over the phone.

Narrating the sequence of events, the Congress MLA said he was at the receiving end in the matter and threatened to file a defamation suit against Air India. "I challenge them to prove their allegations. They can check CCTV footage to find out who misbehaved," he said.

"I was with my four friends, and I reached the airport on time. At 6 pm, I reached security checking counter. My baggage was checked twice. Due to security checking of my baggage, I reached the counter No. 3 where the ticket was scanned for the last time at 6:07 pm," he said.

"Meanwhile, one of my friends was in contact with the Air India staff (the female employee) requesting her that our baggage was being checked twice and she should wait for a few minute as there was time (for take-off)," he said.

"Subsequently, they did not allow us to board," Chandrakar said, according to his version of the sequence of events.

"I asked the female staff to arrange another flight or refund our money as it was their fault. She then gave her phone to me, saying she can not do anything and I should talk to her superior," the MLA said.

"Then, I called CMD (Chairman & Managing Director) of Air India Ashwani Lohani, who asked me to send a complaint which I sent on WhatsApp," the MLA said.

Chandrakar said he will file a defamation suit against the Air India management.

Tags: air india, congress, vinod chandrakar, cctv, cisf

Latest From India

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari backed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that the mindsets of millennial were adversely affecting the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle. (Photo: File)

Gadkari backs Sitharaman's remark on auto sector slowdown, says 'one of the reasons'

Further search of the vehicle is underway, the IGP said, adding that the three arrested people, who hail from Kashmir, are being questioned. (Photo: ANI)

Three suspected militants arrested with six weapons in Kathua

(Photo: File)

Rape accused BJP leader Chinmayanand summoned, will be probed: report

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, officials said on Wednesday, with her family alleging that police initially refused to file a case even after the accused was handed over. (Representational Image)

UP Dalit teen raped at gunpoint, police let accused off after family hands him over

MOST POPULAR

1

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

2

Deepika Padukone wears a Sabyasachi saree as she heads to Lalbaugh Cha Raja

3

Sad news as iPhone 11 to launch in India after global debut

4

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

5

Apple made three unforgivable iPhone 11 Pro mistakes

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham