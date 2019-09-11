Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:32 AM IST

India, All India

Angered over missed flight, Congress MLA misbehaves with Air India staff

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 8:45 am IST

Congress MLA Vinod to take his version about charges against him, he said over the phone: 'I am an MLA. I know how to behave with a person.'

The Air India subsidiary company (Alliance Air) flight 9I-728 on August 7, from Raipur to Ranchi, was scheduled for 18:30 hrs but the MLA was denied to board the plane by Air India staff at Raipur Airport as he reported late at the airport. (Photo: File)
 The Air India subsidiary company (Alliance Air) flight 9I-728 on August 7, from Raipur to Ranchi, was scheduled for 18:30 hrs but the MLA was denied to board the plane by Air India staff at Raipur Airport as he reported late at the airport. (Photo: File)

Raipur: Congress MLA Vinod Chandrakar from Mahasamund assembly of Chhattisgarh has been accused of humiliating a female staff of Air India at Raipur airport on August 7 after she did not allow him to board the plane as he reached airport late, as per the Air India’s (AI) initial report.

“The boarding card of the MLA was taken out in advance at 17:36 hours. All the passengers were boarded except five passengers. Repeated announcement was made at the security hold area (SHA) and also check-in area at 18:12 hours,” says the report.

The report further adds: “One passenger reported and informed that others were on way. Airport manager, Raipur, (female staff) of Air India along with Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) in-charge, other Customer Service Agent (CSA) waited for them.”

“Passengers did not show up till 18:13 hours, and all Airport Manager (APM) and others had gone to flight; trim was taken out at 18:15 hours; flight door closed at 18:18 hours, and flight took off 18:30 hrs,” the Air India report says.

When ANI contacted Congress MLA Vinod to take his version about charges against him, he said over the phone: “I am an MLA. I know how to behave with a person. I reached the airport at around 17:30 hrs.”

“My baggage was checked twice. Due to security checking of my baggage, I reached the final gate at 18:05 hrs. Due to twice security checking of mine and my staff baggage, we got late to reach the last gate. The female staff of Air India was shouting at me and did not allow us to board.”

The Air India subsidiary company (Alliance Air) flight 9I-728 on August 7, from Raipur to Ranchi, was scheduled for 18:30 hrs but the MLA was denied to board the plane by Air India staff at Raipur Airport as he reported late at the airport.

 “I challenge the female staff of Air India if she can prove what she has alleged against me. I urge the AI administration to check CCTV footage of the airport,” Vinod added.

The initial inquiry report further stated that “after the departure of the flight, the passenger came in the check-in area - started shouting at the top of voice in public.

He started saying that he is MLA of Congress which the female staff was not aware of until then. Her identity card was grabbed. The MLA spoke to the station manager with her mobile. Later he refused to hand over her mobile phone.”

“Lady staff -- Airport Manager (APM), Raipur, was escorted by the CISF and another staff to airport back gate cargo and walked more than 2-km late night at 20:30 hours. In drizzling rain as being a lady saving herself she travelled alone 24-km to home in late hours in fear,” states the report.

According to an Air India official, “the staff acted as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) at the D-20 boarding gate and tried to avoid the delay of the flight as flight was having onward connection scheduled to Ranchi/Kolkata sector. Any delay would have consequential delay effect on further schedule.”

When contacted, Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said: “The matter came to our notice. Air India management has taken it seriously and ordered detailed inquiry. After the final inquiry report, further action will be taken.”

A few years back ANI had reported that an MP from Shiv Sena Ravindra Gaikwad had hit an Air India employee repeatedly with his sleeper as he was denied to travel in a business class. Later he was barred from flying with the Air India.

Tags: air india, congress, vinod chandrakar, cctv, cisf
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Latest From India

Stating that the TDP would go ahead with the protest, Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh had tweeted that the struggle would continue till justice is done to the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRCP. (Photo: FIle)

Ahead of TDP rally, Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh placed under house arrest

Police said they intervened and took them inside the station where the two women lodged a formal complaint, accusing the man of cheating them after marriage and attempting to enter into wedlock with another. (Representational Image)

Husband beaten up by 2 wives for trying to enter into wedlock with another

Responding to UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's Oral Update on Monday, Singh said the recent legislative measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir were within the framework of its Constitution. (Photo: File)

They cry victim when they are perpetrators: India slams Pak over human rights charge

Harsh Vardhan Shringla said New Delhi's move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month and bifurcate it into Union territories was done for the 'benefit' of the people. (Photo: File)

US media showing one-sided perspective on Kashmir, says Indian envoy

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 11: Funniest tweets following the launch

2

Traffic police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

3

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

4

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

5

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham