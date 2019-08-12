Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

India, All India

Amid India-Pak tension, Mika Singh's performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 10:03 am IST

Mika Singh apparently charged 150,000 dollar for his performance.

A performance by famous singer Mika Singh and his troupe at the wedding of a Pakistan-based billionaire's daughter, apparently close to former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharaff, has caused a furore in the country. (Photo: Twitter/ @MikaSingh)
 A performance by famous singer Mika Singh and his troupe at the wedding of a Pakistan-based billionaire's daughter, apparently close to former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharaff, has caused a furore in the country. (Photo: Twitter/ @MikaSingh)

Karachi: A performance by famous singer Mika Singh and his troupe at the wedding of a Pakistan-based billionaire's daughter, apparently close to former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharaff, has caused a furore in the country.

On Monday, the central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution and decided to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

In the wake of the government's decision, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties and snapped trade relations with India, besides suspending the Samjhauta Express services between the two countries.

Mika Singh reportedly performed on August 8 at the ceremony and his presence in the city came to light when some guests uploaded videos of his performance on social media.

Opposition leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Khursheed Shah said the government must find out who gave the security clearance and visas to the Indian singer and his 14-member troupe to visit Pakistan at a time when the country had suspended diplomatic and trade relations with India.

"This is a time when there is a ban on Indian films, dramas, shows, and Pakistan has made its views clear to the Indian government. Even if visas were issued early on they should have been cancelled," Shah said.

The newspaper reported that apparently the groom was a big fan of Mika Singh and wanted to see a live performance and to grant his wish the in-laws used their connections to procure high-level security clearance and visas for the Indian band.

Mika Singh apparently charged 150,000 dollar for his performance.

The Punjabi singer's performance also upset his fans in India, who took to social media to express their displeasure.

"Mika Singh Paaji (brother) we Indians gave you so much love... And in a situation like that when Pak banned all trade ties with us, sending terrorists across the border, our tensions are very high right now. Why did you go to Pakistan for a show? Few bucks are bigger than India? " a Twitter user said.

Tags: mika singh, jammu and kashmir, article 370, india, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

Latest From India

The show, Man vs Wild, will be premiered on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network channels. (Photo: ANI)

Taking cue from PM, Tourism ministry makes wildlife theme for Incredible India

Babita’s father Mahabir Phogat said, 'I and Babita are in the way and heading towards Delhi.' (Photo: File)

Wrestler Babita Phogat to join BJP today

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday, called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan at the Zhongnanhai, the picturesque imperial residential complex where top Chinese leaders reside. (Photo: ANI)

India, China ties should be factor of stability in uncertain world: Jaishankar

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15. (Photo: ANI)

40 dead, 14 missing in flood-hit Karnataka since August 1

MOST POPULAR

1

2019 iPhone 11 flagship feature coming on iPad Pro

2

Introducing Apple Aventura! Everything you need to know

3

Goat with Allah written on it up for sale for Rs 8 lakh in Gorakhpur on Eid al-Adha

4

15-km-long tricolour unfurled by forming human chain in Chhattisgarh

5

Is the Apple Watch done for? Data shows sales slow to a crawl

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham