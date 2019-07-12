Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

After daughter accuses BJP MLA of threat over marriage, temple priest's U-turn

The certificate, which has gone viral on social media, shows it has been issued in the name of Ati Pracheen Ramjanki Temple in Begum Sarai.

On Wednesday, Sakshi Misra (23) in a video message said that she faced a threat to her life from a her father Rajesh Misra, brother and their associate after she married outside her caste. (Photo: Screengrab)
Lucknow: In a recent development, the main priest of the temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has said that he has not performed the wedding of the daughter of BJP legislator. In a viral video, she had alleged that her life was in danger after she married a Dalit man.

On Wednesday, Sakshi Misra (23) in a video message said that she faced a threat to her life from a her father Rajesh Misra, brother and their associate after she married outside her caste. She had also sought security from the police to her husband Ajitesh Kumar (29) and moved the Allahabad High Court seeking protection.

The mahant of Ati Prachin Ram Janki temple said, “No marriages are performed at the temple and the certificate issued for the couple in the name of the temple has been forged.”

It states that the marriage of Ajitesh Kumar and Sakshi was performed according to Vedic Hindu rituals on the premises of the Ram Janki Temple in the evening on July 4. It also bears the signature of two witnesses Ayush Kumar and Sudhir Kumar as well as that of Vishwapati Shukla, the priest said to be in charge of the rituals.

Shukla, however, said he did perform the wedding.

Citing threat to life from father, BJP MLA's daughter moves court seeking protection

After the daughter’s video went viral, Rajesh Misra issued a statement on Thursday denying Sakshi’s allegation. He said Sakshi was an adult and within her rights to take her own decisions.

“I am busy with my party work and membership drive and I have not said a word to my daughter. These allegations are false,” he said.

Deputy inspector general of police RK Pandey said that he ordered security cover for the couple after he came to know about Sakshi’s video messages.

