IAF, others begin massive op to reach AN-32 crash site in Arunachal

'Rescue mission to the crash site by helicopters has begun. Mi17s and ALH from Army are being utilised,' defence PRO said.

Itanagar: The Indian Air Force, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation on Wednesday to reach the site where the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed on June 3, reported IANS.

“The rescue mission of inducting teams to the crash site, by helicopters has begun. Mi17s and ALH from army are being utilised,” said defence PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh.

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district.

On Tuesday afternoon, the wreckage was spotted when the joint teams of IAF, Army and civil administration carried out aerial survey.

The first image of the site shows debris from the aircraft and charred trees, indicating that there was a fire when the plane would have gone down, reported NDTV.

The IAF has spotted the wreckage; however, nothing is clear about the fate of the 13 people who were on board.