Sunday, Feb 13, 2022 | Last Update : 07:30 AM IST

  India   All India  12 Feb 2022  Isro all set for PSLV-C52 launch tomorrow
India, All India

Isro all set for PSLV-C52 launch tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published : Feb 12, 2022, 11:23 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2022, 7:17 am IST

PSLV will carry an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) and two small satellites as co-passengers

The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)
 The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

NELLORE: Stage is set for the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52, at 5.59 am on Monday from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

Popularly known as the workhorse launch vehicle of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), PSLV will carry an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) and two small satellites as co-passengers.

 

They include one student satellite (INSPIRESat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at University of Colorado, Boulder, and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from Isro, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

EOS-04 is a radar imaging satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry & plantations, soil moisture & hydrology and flood mapping.

The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the launch would commence at 4.29 am on Sunday after authorisation by the launch authorisation board.

 

The mission readiness review committee and launch authorisation board are meeting on Saturday evening to take a final call and give green signal for the countdown.

ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somanath reached SCSD, Shar, on Saturday and inspected the preparations for the first launch under his chairmanship.

Sources in ISRO said that bio-bubble arrangements had been made at SDSC to isolate the engineers of various departments involved in the launch, in view of Covid threat, to stay back at Sriharikota and go home only after completion of the work entrusted to them.

Tags: polar satellite launch vehicle, earth observation satellite (eos-04)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes pamphlets during his door-to-door campaign for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)

If voted to power, BJP to form panel on Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Dhami

A file photo of ABG Shipyard. (Photo:AFP)

CBI books ABG shipyard for biggest bank loan fraud

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar speaks during a press conference following a bilateral meeting during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Melbourne on February 12, 2022. (William WEST / AFP)

Current situation at LAC arisen due to China's disregard: Jaishankar

Muslim woman holds placards during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on Hijab row

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham