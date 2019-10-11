Delhi CM to address summit through video after MEA denies permission to Denmark

The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on Friday, a statement stated.

The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from "political angel" has been denied. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the C-40 Climate Change Summit through a video conference on Friday after the Ministry of External Affairs denied him permission to visit Denmark, a statement said on Thursday.

According to the government, the chief minister has accepted the request of the summit organisers to deliver his address through video conference in the session titled 'breathe deeply, city solutions for clean air'.

The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on Friday, a statement stated.

The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from "political angel" has been denied.