Donald Trump: Kashmir conflict less heated than 2 weeks ago

THE ASIAN AGE.
Trump said that he and PM Modi had spoken about Kashmir “at great length” and that he felt both neighbours can resolve the issue on their own.

Donald Trump (Photo:AP)
New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that tensions between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue were “less heated” than it was two weeks ago, even as he reiterated his offer to mediate if the two sides wanted. India has already rejected any mediation by the US President or any other third party and has made it clear that any talks on the matter would have to be bilateral between the two neighbours.

“India and Pakistan are in a conflict over Kashmir. I think it’s a little bit less heated right now than it was two weeks ago. And I’m willing to help them. I get along with both countries very well. I’m willing to help them if they want,” President Trump told reporters in the US.

It may be recalled that in August this year, while speaking clear and aloud in the presence of President Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit at Biarritz in France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had said issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature and he “doesn’t want to trouble any third country” on this, thereby categorically rejecting any case for third-party mediation by the United States or any other country.

In what was then seen as a major diplomatic win for India, President Trump had also indicated that he felt the two neighbouring countries could resolve the problem. President Trump said that he and PM Modi had spoken about Kashmir “at great length” and that he felt both neighbours can resolve the issue on their own.

The US President had apparently raised the Kashmir issue with Mr. Modi and had said PM Modi felt he had the situation under control.

India had last month month bifurcated its J&K State into two union territories and revoked Article 370 that had granted special status to J&K.

