Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 11:02 PM IST

India, All India

CBSE increases its examination fees for class X and XII

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 9:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 9:24 pm IST

According to CBSE, for SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.

Photo: ANI
 Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has doubled the fee of Class X and XII Board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.

According to CBSE, for SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.

While the students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both Class X and XII against Rs 5,000.

The migration fee, which was Rs 150 earlier, has also been increased to Rs 350.

The students appearing for the Class X board exams are registered for it when in Class IX, and those appearing for Class XII exams are registered when in Class XI.

Tags: cbse
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Union Home Minister has ensured all support to Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

Home Minister, K'taka CM undertake aerial survey of K'taka, Maharashtra

‘The immovable property at 27A APJ Abdul Kalam Road was purchased utilizing a Foreign Direct Investment of USD 3 Million from a BVI based shell company namely Bronson Financial Inc. on a long-term basis for the purposes of software development in 2002,’ the source informed. (Photo: ANI)

IT attaches FDI of USD 40 million, bungalow of Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri

The relief camp is set by RSS is helping people of the flood-affected district. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: RSS cadre helping in flood rescue operations

At least 24 people have lost their lives while around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to floods caused by incessant rains in the region, according to the Chief Minister Yediyurappa. (Photo: ANI)

Home Minister undertakes aerial survey of flood-hit areas of K'taka, Maharashtra

MOST POPULAR

1

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

2

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

3

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

4

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

5

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham