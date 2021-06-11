Friday, Jun 11, 2021 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Jun 2021  Vaccines are working against infection, severe disease of COVID-19, reveals study
India, All India

Vaccines are working against infection, severe disease of COVID-19, reveals study

ANI
Published : Jun 11, 2021, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2021, 3:06 pm IST

The research is pre- peer reviewed and has found that 33 health care workers developed infection within two-weeks of second dose

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to shopkeepers at a market in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to shopkeepers at a market in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Christian Medical College, Vellore, a 2,600 bed tertiary care hospital in India with 10,600 employees has vaccinated 84.8 per cent staff with majority of them getting Covishield and rest received Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, a latest research done on healthcare workers revealed.

"Christian Medical College, Vellore, a 2,600-bed tertiary care hospital in India with 10,600 employees, vaccinated 8,991 staff (84.8 per cent) between January 21 and April 30. A majority (93.4 per cent) received Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and the remainder, Covaxin, a killed virus vaccine, produced by Bharat Biotech, India," said the study, "Vaccines are working against infection and severe disease of COVID-19", by CMC Vellore.

 

Dr. Joy J Mammen, Professor at the Department of Transfusion Medicine, CMC Vellore is the corresponding author of the preprint study .

"We report the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 infection among HCWs between February 21 and May 19. In the 1,350 staff tested positive on RT-PCR, the median (interquartile range) age was 33 years (27-41); female: male ratio was 3:2. The median time from first dose to development of infection was 77 (62-89) days and coincided with the second peak in India during April and May 2021," the study said.

"Vaccines are working! Good against infection (in healthcare = high transmission), great against severe disease. Here is the first data from healthcare workers at Medical College, Vellore, led by Joy Mammen," tweeted Dr Gagandeep Kang, Professor at CMC Vellore.

 

This research is pre- peer reviewed and it has found that 33 health care workers (HCWs) developed infection within two-weeks of the second dose of vaccine. Among fully vaccinated HCWs (n=7080), 679 (9.6 per cent) developed infection 47 days (34- 58) after the second dose.

But the risk of infection among fully vaccinated HCWs was lower comparative to those who was not vaccinated. The study said, "The risk of infection among fully vaccinated HCWs was significantly lower when compared with unvaccinated HCWs (Relative Risk (RR) 0.35, 95 per cent Confidence interval (CI) 0.32-0.39)."

The HCWs who were fully vaccinated required less hospitalisation, oxygen therapy and even ICU admission.

 

"Similarly, vaccination with two doses reduced hospitalisation (RR 0.23; 95 per cent CI 0.16-0.32), need for oxygen therapy (RR 0.08; 95 per cent CI 0.03-0.26) and ICU admission (RR 0.06; 95 per cent CI 0.01-0.27). The protective effect of vaccination in preventing infection, hospitalisation, need for oxygen and ICU admission were 65 per cent, 77 per cent, 92 per cent and 94 per cent respectively."

"The only staff member who died since the beginning of the pandemic had multiple co-morbidities and had not taken the vaccine. Subgroup analysis on the efficacy of the two vaccines was not possible due to few HCWs receiving Covaxin. Some HCWs (17 per cent) could not take the second dose, initially due to vaccine shortage and subsequently despite vaccine availability, due to changes in guidelines on the interval between doses," the study informed.

 

There are many other studies conducted by other countries that proves vaccination is protective.

A study of 23,324 HCWs in the UK, reported vaccine coverage of 89 per cent. During the two- month follow up, symptomatic and asymptomatic infections occurred in 80 participants (3.8 per cent) among vaccinated and 977 (38 per cent) among unvaccinated.

In a study from Jerusalem, infection occurred over two-months in 366 (6.9 per cent) of 5,297 vaccinated HCWs and 213 of 754 unvaccinated individuals. A third study from California (n=28,184), showed that only 37 HCWs who received two doses of the vaccine tested positive.

It said, "Our study corroborates these studies that vaccination is protective, although we did not look at the variants responsible for the massive second wave. Beyond the immediate, implications for public health include cost-effective protection from infection, reduction of illness severity and an intervention to break the chain of transmission effectively. Even as many states chose to restrict movement to reduce stress on the healthcare system, we realize that future waves can at best be prevented or at worst mitigated through aggressive and widespread vaccination."

 

Tags: covid vaccine, covid vaccine approval, covid vaccine drive, covid vaccine statistics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Two petitions were filed in the top court. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC orders postponement of INI-CET exam by a month due to Covid-19

Paytm has more than 100 million monthly active users. (Photo: PTI)

Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Infosys offer to help India with COVID vaccine bookings

Highlighting that vaccination of young adults and children is not supported by evidence and would not be cost effective, they said unplanned inoculation can promote mutant strains. (AP)

Unplanned vaccination can promote mutant strains: Health experts to PM Modi

All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Delhi Congress protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, and demand roll back of the prices at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium Petrol Pump in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress leaders hold protest against fuel price hike

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham