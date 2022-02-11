Friday, Feb 11, 2022 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

India records 58,077 new cases, active cases decline

PTI
Published : Feb 11, 2022, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2022, 11:13 am IST

The death toll has climbed to 5,07,177 with 657 daily fatalities

In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph. (Photo: AFP)
 In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 58,077 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,36,137, while the active cases have declined to 6,97,802, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The daily COVID-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last five consecutive days.

 

The death toll has climbed to 5,07,177 with 657 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 1.64 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further improved to 97.17 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 92,987 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.89 per cent while weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.76 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,13,31,158, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 171.79 crore.

India COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three cases on June 23 last year.

The 657 new fatalities include 341 from Kerala and 45 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,07,177 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,292 from Maharashtra, 61,134 from Kerala, 39,534 from Karnataka, 37,862 from Tamil Nadu, 26,035 from Delhi, 23,372 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,938 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

