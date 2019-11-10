Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible, says Owaisi

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Mr Owaisi said that the BJP is preparing the roadmap to a Hindu Rashtra through Ayodhya.

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi termed the Supreme Court verdict a “victory of beliefs over facts” and said he will ask the All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) to seek a review. “The Supreme Court was supreme but not infallible,” he said.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Mr Owaisi said that the BJP is preparing the roadmap to a Hindu Rashtra through Ayodhya.

The MIM leader said he did not know whether the AIMPLB would proceed for a review petition or not, and whether it would accept land for the mosque or not, but his personal opinion was that the five acres for the mosque should be rejected.

Mr Owaisi told the media that the country is proceeding towards Hindu Rash-tra. Starting from Ayodh-ya, the Sangh Parivar and the BJP will exploit the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizen Amendment Bill.

He said that even those who politically disagreed with him ought to mark his words which would prove true in the future.

“If Babri Masjid had not been demolished in 1992, then what kind of verdict would the Supreme Court have delivered?” Mr Owaisi wondered.

“Muslims of India have faith in the Constitution of India,” he said. “We were contesting the case for our legal right. Though Muslims are poor and weak and discriminated against, they are not so miserable that they could not buy five acres of land for the Masjid. If I ask the people of Hyderabad, they will donate so much that I can build a mosque in Uttar Pradesh. We don’t need alms from anyone. We don’t need patronage from any corner.”