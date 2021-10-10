Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

  India records 18,166 new Covid cases, lowest single-day rise in 7 months
India, All India

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2021, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2021, 11:16 am IST

A health worker gives number to swab samples of passengers for COVID-19 testing at a railway station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India logged 18,166 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,39,53,475, while the active cases declined to 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,50,589 with 214 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 16 straight days.

The active cases comprise 0.68 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.99 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,672 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 12,83,212 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,25,95,693 .

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 41 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.57 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 107 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,32,71,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 94.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 214 new fatalities include 101 from Kerala, and 44 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,50,589 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,514 from Maharashtra, 37,875 from Karnataka, 35,768 from Tamil Nadu, 26,173 from Kerala, 25,088 from Delhi, 22,896 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,894 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

