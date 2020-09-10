Thursday, Sep 10, 2020 | Last Update : 11:53 PM IST

170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
  India   All India  10 Sep 2020  Five Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha's Kalahandi
India, All India

Five Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha's Kalahandi

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2020, 5:06 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2020, 5:06 pm IST

The exchange of fire started around 11 am on Wednesday and lasted for about half an hour

Representational image. (ANI)
 Representational image. (ANI)

Bhubaneswar: Two security personnel lost their lives in the gunfight with Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday.

Five Maoists were also killed in the exchange of fire that took place in the Bhandarangi Sirki forest area on the Kalahandi-Kandhamal border on Wednesday, they said.

 

The two personnel of the Odisha Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) who lost their lives are Sudhir Kumar Tudu (28) of Mayurbhanj district and Debasis Sethy (27) of Angul district, an officer said.

While one of them was injured and later succumbed to the injuries at a hospital, the other person's body was found by the forces during combing operations, he said.

Among the Maoists killed in the operation were four women, he said.

They belonged to the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali division of the banned CPI(Maoist), the officer said.

Six weapons were recovered from the encounter site, according to Kalahandi's Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar.

 

Acting on an intelligence input, the SOG along with the Kalahandi District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched the operation on Tuesday, another official said.

Two composite teams of the SOG and DVF were part of the operation, he said.

The exchange of fire started around 11 am on Wednesday and lasted for about half an hour, he added.

In a similar operation, five Maoists, including tw o women, were gunned down by the security forces in the Sirla Reserve Forest area in Kandhamal district on July 5. Two more rebels were killed in the same area on July 23, police said.

Tags: odisha police, anti-maoist operation, special operation group
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

A Rafale jet at the Ambala air base.

Amid Rafale's induction, Rajnath Singh issues 'big and stern' message to China

Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu Yadav

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)

BJP tells its US supporters not to use party's name in US presidential polls

A medic collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at Civil Hospital, in Amritsar, Wednesday. (PTI)

Centre tells states, UTs to retest all symptomatic negative cases of antigen tests

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham