Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 09:08 AM IST

India, All India

India, Pakistan expected to debate on Kashmir issue at UNHRC today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 8:25 am IST

Pak's foreign minister would make statement around noon (11 am IST) that is expected to focus on the Kashmir issue.

The Indian delegation is expected to make the statement some hours later and will have the 'right to reply'. (Photo: File)
 The Indian delegation is expected to make the statement some hours later and will have the 'right to reply'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India and Pakistan are expected to argue on the Kashmir issue at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be heading the delegation and he tweeted that Islamabad would “speak definitively” at the 42nd session on the alleged “atrocities in Kashmir”.

He would make the statement around noon (11 am IST) that is expected to focus on the Jammu and Kashmir situation after India scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to the state.

The Indian delegation is expected to make the statement some hours later and will have the “right to reply”. The Indian side will be led by a secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs and will also include Ajay Bisaria, who was the High Commissioner in Islamabad.

Read | State of minorities, human rights in PoK will be India's counter to Pak at UN

On Monday, UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet, in her opening address appealed to India to “ease the current lockdown” in Jammu and Kashmir”. She said her office was receiving reports on the human rights situation on both sides of the Line of Control and she was “deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists”.

Her remarks were welcomed by Qureshi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who called on the UNHRC to set up an independent investigation commission to probe alleged rights abuses.

There was no immediate response to Bachelet’s remarks from Indian officials.

Tags: kashmir at unhrc, unhrc, united nations, kashmir issue, shah mehmood qureshi
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

An article on the appointment of governors written by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao in an English daily was sharply reacted by the BJP Telangana unit. (Photo: File)

KCR's PRO article on Governors sparks row, BJP demands apology

A 36-year-old woman undergoing a psychological treatment allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by slashing her wrists with a kitchen knife at their home in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, police said. (Representational Image)

36-year-old woman undergoing psychological treatment, slits daughter's wrists: Police

He allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh, aged 81 years. (Photo: Twitter | CISFHQ)

Man dyes hair, beard to impersonate senior citizen at Delhi airport, caught

The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft. (Representational Image)

'Golden Arrows' squadron, once led by Air chief, to be revived for Rafale

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

2

Massive iPhone 11 leak spells bad news for Apple fans

3

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

4

Cong leader gets congratulatory message for ‘becoming BJP member’, threatens to lodge FIR

5

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham