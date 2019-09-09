Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

India, All India

State of minorities, human rights in PoK will be India's counter to Pak at UN

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 11:06 am IST

The Ministry of External Affairs has engaged with all 47 members of the UNHRC, including China.

While Pakistan is set to move a resolution on Kashmir, India is prepared for a counter offensive. (Photo: File)
 While Pakistan is set to move a resolution on Kashmir, India is prepared for a counter offensive. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India has drawn a detailed Plan of Action to counter Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council session from September 9-13 in Geneva.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is leading the Pakistani delegation and will speak on Tuesday. Pakistan is all set to bring up the Kashmir agenda and the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

India, however, will have a secretary level official leading the delegation and would be assisted by India's ambassador to the United Nations, Rajiv Kumar Chander and Ajay Bisaria, who was the Indian envoy to Pakistan, reported India Today.

While Pakistan is set to move a resolution on Kashmir, India is prepared for a counter offensive. India would put Pakistan on test regarding the human rights situation in Islamabad and situation of minorities regarding blasphemy laws. India and human rights groups are also expected to raise the issue of violations in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs has engaged with all 47 members of the UNHRC, including China. The European bloc constitutes an important part of the human rights proceedings. While India hopes to get support from some of European bloc members like Italy, Spain, Hungary; it is also engaging nations that are not current members of UNHRC but are great influencers like Norway, Belgium.

India is also expecting support from Japan, Afghanistan and some African nations. The West Asian Muslim bloc is also crucial which includes Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar.

This United Nations meeting comes weeks after a closed-door consultation was held at the United Nations Security Council in New York where Pakistan failed to a unanimous statement on the Kashmir issue.

Tags: united nations, kashmir issue, unhrc, shah mehmood qureshi, s jaishankar
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)

'Jarpal Queen': Captured from Pakistan in 1971, stands as 'war trophy'

These speculations came after a closed-door meeting that took place between Congress' two-time former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and BSP supremo Mayawati in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Cong, BSP may join hands in Haryana Assembly polls

The restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the valley, but continued in parts of Srinagar – in the interior areas and in the jurisdiction of Maisuma police station of the city, the officials said. (Photo: File)

Restrictions lifted from most areas of Kashmir

Rameswaram Police arrested a Sri Lankan national for entering India illegally. (Photo: Representational)

Sri Lankan national held for entering India illegally

MOST POPULAR

1

2,100-year-old iPhone found in Russia’s ‘Atlantis’

2

23-year old from Odisha becomes first tribal female pilot

3

Apple’s biggest rival to show-off iPhone 11

4

Akshay Kumar announces 'Prithviraj' on his 52nd birthday; watch

5

Next Apple iPhone to come with stunning blockbuster feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham