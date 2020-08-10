Another BJP leader killed by terrorists in J&K's Budgam, party leaders tender resignations

Hours after Abdul Hamid Najar was shot by militants, four BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam resigned from the party on Sunday

Budgam: District president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, Abdul Hamid Najar, who was shot at by terrorists on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries, according to the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday.

"Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was shot at by terrorists yesterday, has succumbed to his injuries," said BJP Jammu and Kashmir.

He was shifted to a hospital after being fired upon on Sunday.

Hours after Abdul Hamid Najar was shot by militants, four BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam resigned from the party on Sunday.

Among those who resigned are the party general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam.

Earlier on August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries after he was shot by terrorists in Kulgam.

In July, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother were killed by terrorists.