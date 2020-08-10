Monday, Aug 10, 2020 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

139th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,214,137

62,117

Recovered

1,534,278

54,474

Deaths

44,466

1,013

Maharashtra51533235171017757 Tamil Nadu2969012386384927 Andhra Pradesh2278601387122036 Karnataka178087939083198 Delhi1454271305874111 Uttar Pradesh122609726502069 West Bengal95554671202059 Bihar7972051315429 Telangana7949555999627 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland27819048 Arunachal Pradesh215514823 Chandigarh151590425 Meghalaya10624906 Sikkim8664971 Mizoram6082980
  India   All India  10 Aug 2020  Another BJP leader killed by terrorists in J&K's Budgam, party leaders tender resignations
India, All India

Another BJP leader killed by terrorists in J&K's Budgam, party leaders tender resignations

ANI
Published : Aug 10, 2020, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2020, 10:53 am IST

Hours after Abdul Hamid Najar was shot by militants, four BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam resigned from the party on Sunday

District president of Budgam BJP Abdul Hamid Najar was shot at by terrorists on Sunday succumbed to his injuries. (PTI Photo)
  District president of Budgam BJP Abdul Hamid Najar was shot at by terrorists on Sunday succumbed to his injuries. (PTI Photo)

Budgam: District president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, Abdul Hamid Najar, who was shot at by terrorists on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries, according to the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday.

"Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was shot at by terrorists yesterday, has succumbed to his injuries," said BJP Jammu and Kashmir.

 

He was shifted to a hospital after being fired upon on Sunday.

Hours after Abdul Hamid Najar was shot by militants, four BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam resigned from the party on Sunday.

Among those who resigned are the party general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam.

Earlier on August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries after he was shot by terrorists in Kulgam.

In July, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother were killed by terrorists.

Tags: budgam, bjp leader, abdul hamid najar, terrorists, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Protest over madrasa teacher being 'beaten up' by cop during lockdown. (File Photo)

Clerics protest after cop thrashes Madrasa teacher during lockdown in Muzaffarnagar

FIR against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for tampering PM’s photograph. (PTI Photo)

FIR against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for tampering PM’s bhoomi pujan photo

PM Modi inaugurates first ever optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (PTI Photo)

PM launches 2,300-km undersea cable project to boost Andamans internet connectivity

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham