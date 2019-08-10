Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

India, All India

Cabinet cleared J&K proposal to scrap Article 370 in 'just 7 minutes': report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 9:20 am IST

The move by the Modi government was closely guarded between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and few others.

Earlier this week, Parliament cleared the Centre’s proposal to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and carve the state into two Union Territories. (Photo: AP | File)
 Earlier this week, Parliament cleared the Centre's proposal to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and carve the state into two Union Territories. (Photo: AP | File)

New Delhi: The Cabinet meeting that cleared the proposal to scrap Article 370 and bifurcation of the state lasted “just seven minutes”, reported Hindustan Times.

Earlier this week, Parliament cleared the Centre’s proposal to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and carve the state into two Union Territories.

According to Hindustan Times, a person privy to the matter said: “The moment Amit Shah referred to Article 370, ministers started thumping the desk. It was an emotional moment in the cabinet meeting. Most of those who are in Modi’s cabinet follow the ideology of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, who gave his life for the integration of Kashmir with the rest of India.”

The move by the Modi government was closely guarded between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and few others.

The ruling government's decision to present the matter first in Rajya Sabha, where the government does not have majority surprised the Opposition.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

