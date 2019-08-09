Jammu and Kashmir: Schools reopened after five days in Udhampur

Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 08:10 PM IST

Udhampur: Days after Section 144 was imposed in districts of Jammu and Kashmir, schools reopened here on Friday.

Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, told ANI: "Section 144 is still imposed, but with some exceptions in certain areas. The administration will monitor the vulnerable areas very closely. Section 144 will be withdrawn gradually after analyzing the situations here. The security plan is in place."

"Section 144 was imposed in Udhampur on August 4. With the cooperation of residents of the district, the situation till now has been totally under control. Moreover, markets are also open from 11 AM to 5 PM," he added.

"I want to inform the students that the teachers are also on their way to schools. There is nothing to worry," he added.

Neelu Sharma, Principal of Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur, said: "As per order of Chief Education Officer and District administration, the school was reopened almost after five days. As section 144 was imposed, several roads were blocked by the security forces. Despite having troubles reaching school, almost all our staff members are present here."

Sharma also added that students are so happy to be back in school after a break.

Echoing her opinion, several students have expressed their happiness over the district administration's decision to reopen the schools in the state.

On August 5, the government had imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu and Srinagar districts, which is to remain in force till further orders.

As per the order, there will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.

Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature - which has stoked a controversy with opposition stating that it is 'unconstitutional'.

