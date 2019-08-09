Andhra Pradesh to host international diplomatic outreach summit today

Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

The state government would dwell upon the potential areas and priority sectors that are open for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI)

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would also address the delegates and explain to them the government policy and its priorities along with the governance module that the state has been adopting. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: Taking forward the Industrial Promotion Policy, Andhra Pradesh government would be organising one-day outreach programme in Vijaywada on Friday. The event aims to showcase the state as the most desired destination for trade, commerce and investments.

It will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and will be attended by representatives of over 35 nations looking to explore opportunities of investments in core sectors of mutual interest, reported News18.

The state government would dwell upon the potential areas and priority sectors that are open for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI)and would inform about the scope of investments in infrastructure development, pharma, agro products, skill development, technology transfer, healthcare, backward area development projects and other sectors.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would also address the delegates and explain to them the government policy and its priorities along with the governance module that the state has been adopting. He is also scheduled to have one-on-one discussions with select Ambassadors and Consul Generals of various countries.

The countries that are likely to attend the event include Korea, Singapore, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Maldives, Egypt, Namibia, Slovakia, Australia, United Kingdom, Georgia, Japan, USA, Canada, Netherlands.

