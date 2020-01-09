Thursday, Jan 09, 2020 | Last Update : 05:13 AM IST

India, All India

HRD tells V-C: Talk more to students, professors

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 9, 2020, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2020, 2:33 am IST

At least 35 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)
 HRD minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The human resources development ministry has urged JNU vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, who is under fire and whose resignation has been demanded by angry students and faculty members after Sunday’s attacks, to restore normality in the campus at the earliest, and also become “more communicative” with the students, take the faculty into confidence and facilitate the semester registration process.

Senior minister officials told him that normality should be restored at the earliest. Mr Kumar, who has been facing huge criticism from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on the campus on Sunday evening, told the ministry officials that efforts were being made to facilitate the semester registration process for “willing” students.

“Higher education secretary Amit Khare and G.C. Hosur had a meeting with JNU V-C at the ministry today about the efforts being made to restore normalcy on campus. He informed the officials about efforts being made for facilitating semester registration for willing students and a conducive environment for their academic pursuits,” a source said.

Meanwhile, with some BJP leaders asking people to boycott Deepika Padukone’s new movie Chhapaak after her visit to the campus on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar said on Wednesday that “not just artistes, even a common man can go anywhere to express their opinion in a democracy like India”. This is being seen as part of the BJP’s damage-control effort.

The JNU vice-chancellor has, meanwhile, said that the university has not made any suggestions to temporarily shut JNU and efforts are being made to restore normality. Ministry officials also said no such proposal has been received and denied the reports appearing in a section of the media on such a move. “We have not made any such suggestion,” Mr Kumar said, following reports that the JNU administration suggested to the ministry that the campus could be shut temporarily following the mob violence on Sunday. “There is no move to do so. Efforts are on to facilitate a conducive environment for students,” he added.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence.  The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP have blamed each other for the violence that continued for two hours.

Tags: hrd ministry, m jagadesh kumar

Latest From India

National Conference leader Muhammad Akbar Lone (Photo: Twitter|ANI)

NC not to take part in any elections: Muhammad Akbar Lone

The meeting would also discuss the report submitted by a fact-finding delegation of the Congress headed by Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, who spent a day in the JNU campus on Wednesday.

CWC likely to meet Jan 10, discuss protests, JNU issue

Left-wing students cross the gate to enter as they gherao Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, who was there to deliver a lecture on CAA, at Viswa Bharati University in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

CAA stir: Swapan Dasgupta ‘held captive’ by SFI protesters

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat (Photo: PTI)

Uttarakhand sting video case: CBI to quiz Harish Rawat

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

2

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

3

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

4

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

5

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham