Thursday, Jan 09, 2020 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

India, All India

Delegation of foreign envoys arrive in Srinagar; briefed by Army on security situation

ANI
Published : Jan 9, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2020, 1:27 pm IST

This is the first visit by diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: ANI)
 Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: A 15-member delegation of envoys from different countries arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to see first hand the efforts being made by the government in the region.

The Delhi-based envoys were briefed by the Indian Army on the security situation, sources said.

This is the first visit by diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to the region.

Sources had earlier said that the delegation, which includes diplomats from the United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru, Morocco, among others, will meet civil society leaders and will be briefed on the security situation by the Army and intelligence services during the two-day visit.

Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, european union, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

One of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, Vinay Kumar Sharma, filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya convict files plea against death sentence in SC

The accused, Sunil Singh, was nabbed after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about him. (Photo: Representational)

Man poses as UP minister, stays at Goa guest house; arrested

The car was impounded in November. (Photo: Twitter)

Gujarat Porsche owner pays over Rs 27 lakh to get back his impounded car

Michael Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at the Stanford University in the United States, said the incident sent a bad message to tourists. (Photo: nobelprize.org)

'As if bandits stopped us at gunpoint': Nobel winner after boat blocked in Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

2

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

3

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

4

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

5

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham