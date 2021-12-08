Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Dec 2021  India records 8,439 new Covid cases, 195 fresh deaths
India, All India

India records 8,439 new Covid cases, 195 fresh deaths

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2021, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2021, 10:12 am IST

The 195 new fatalities include 134 from Kerala and 19 from Maharashtra

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 8,439 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India's infection tally rose to 3,46,56,822 on Wednesday, while the count of active cases declined to 93,733, the lowest in 555 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,73,952, with 195 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 12 straight days and less than 50,000 for 164 consecutive days now.

The active cases count has declined to 93,733, comprising 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,281 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.70 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 65 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.76 per cent. This has been below one per cent for the last 24 days, according to the health ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,40,89,137, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 129.54 crore.

India's coronavirus infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore infections on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 195 new fatalities include 134 from Kerala and 19 from Maharashtra.

Of the 134 deaths recorded in Kerala, 28 were logged over the last few days and 106 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government statement said on Tuesday.

A total of 4,73,952 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,194 from Maharashtra, 41,902 from Kerala, 38,243 from Karnataka, 36,549 from Tamil Nadu, 25,099 from Delhi, 22,911 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,562 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

 

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags: omicron, omicron covid variant, india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A farmer reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Samyukt Kisan Morcha to meet today, decision on future course of farmers' protest

A deserted area during the Nagaland bandh called by some state organisations over the death of 13 people, who were allegedly killed by Armed Forces, in Mon district, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Nagaland cabinet will write to Centre seeking repeal of AFSPA

Farmers during their protest on GT Karnal road near the Singhu border, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Farmers' stir: Government agrees to all demands, protest may end

A helicopter flies during a joint exercise by the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army at snow clad higher reaches of Gulmarg on the heights of 9000 feet, in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI)

Armed Forces hold heliborne exercise in Kashmir mountains

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham