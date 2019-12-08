Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 08:55 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi fire: Kejriwal orders inquiry, announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 1:28 pm IST

The govt has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within 7 days.

'The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is a very sad incident. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: ANI)
 'The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is a very sad incident. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families who lost a member in the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy and additional assistance of one lakh to those who were injured.

The government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.

"The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is a very sad incident. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government," Kejriwal told reporters after visiting the site of the fire tragedy.

The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43.

Around 62 people were taken out from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.

Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary had aid: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."

"We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted. The owner said that around 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened," he added.

The officer further said the fire had been completely doused.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

Read | 43 dead, several injured in fire at a house in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road

'The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones,' Prime Minister Modi after the incident tweeted.

A press release issued on behalf of Congress interim president Gandhi stated, "...hoped that maximum lives will be saved and those injured are treated expeditiously. She urged upon the authorities of central and state governments to provide every assistance to victims and their families."

Rahul on Twitter wrote: "Saddened at the news that a massive fire in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi has claimed many lives and left several people injured."
"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish for the speedy recovery (of the injured)," he said.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi fire, rani jhansi road, anaj mandi, rml hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

As per the data, IIT Madras tops the list with suicides by seven students during this period. (Photo: File)

27 students across 10 IITs ended lives in five years: RTI

Adityanath said the basis of welfare schemes should be the common man. (Photo: File)

SP promoted nepotism, casteism: Yogi Adityanath

The statement comes amidst speculations that the party's December 14 rally in Delhi is likely to pave the way for the Gandhi scion to take over as Congress president again. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi must return as Cong chief soon: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Invoking the Delhi gang rape, Yadav said it has been seven years since December 16, 2012 but justice has still not been served. (Photo: File)

'Credit goes to CM': Top minister on Hyderabad encounter

MOST POPULAR

1

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

2

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

3

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

4

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

5

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham