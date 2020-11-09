Monday, Nov 09, 2020 | Last Update : 12:25 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Nov 2020  Modi, Kovind congratulate Biden, Kamala as India gets set to work with new US order
India, All India

Modi, Kovind congratulate Biden, Kamala as India gets set to work with new US order

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 8, 2020, 11:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2020, 11:32 pm IST

India had on Friday said the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between both nations has “very strong bi-partisan support”

PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden
 PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden

New Delhi: Getting ready to work with a new Democrat-led Administration in Washington DC that will assume office in January next year, India on Sunday congratulated victorious Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden who will be the next President of the United States.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted congratulatory messages for the successful duo on Sunday shortly after midnight.

 

It is to be noted that Harris’ mother was an Indian Tamil.

 

It may be recalled that India had on Friday said the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between both nations has “very strong bi-partisan support” in the US, thereby hinting that bilateral ties would continue to grow stronger.

At his weekly media briefing two days ago, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had also said that Indo-US bilateral ties “rest on strong foundations” and that this “encompasses cooperation in every possible sphere” ranging from strategic ties to the defence sector, trade and investment as well as people to people ties.

 

India may well have to deal with an increased focus on human rights from Washington during the tenure of Biden and Harris on the Kashmir issue and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, bilateral ties are expected to remain strong especially in the defence and strategic sectors. Biden’s stand on China in the Indo-Pacific region and on Pakistan in the context of both cross-border terrorism and the Afghan situation will also be watched closely by New Delhi as it will have major implications for India.   

Tags: india-us relations, president-elect joe biden, kamala harris

Latest From India

Remember demonetisation? (DC photo)

Four years of Demonetisation: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes 'betrayal day'

A peaceful protest at Chandor Goa against the building of double-tracking for coal transportation. (Twittter)

Primer | What's #SaveMollem protest and why are Goans protesting?

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo

Indian, Chinese armies call 8th round of military talks candid and constructive

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, arrives in a police van to be produced in a court, at Alibaug in Raigad district, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja Jail after he's found using mobile during custody

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham